Trump Won by Recapturing Reagan's Blue-Collar Magic

Editor's Note: The following is an excerpt from Henry Olsen's The Working Class Republican: Ronald Reagan and the Return of Blue-Collar Conservatism. It is reprinted here with permission. Ronald Reagan often said that he did not leave the Democratic party, the party left him. That statement is usually considered to be mere political fluff, a ruse to make himself politically palatable to the voters who revered FDR and the New Deal. Yet, that view is both condescending and wrong. A close reading of Reagan's thought shows that he was always more concerned with what government sought to do than the fact that government was used to do it ...