Mitch McConnell Isn't Playing 13-Dimensional Chess

The Senate’s version of the GOP health care bill, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled last week, hasn’t had the smoothest rollout. Some 22 million more people would go uninsured under the Better Care Reconciliation Act by 2026, the CBO announced on Monday, essentially unchanged from the House’s version of the bill. The bill has been criticized both by conservative Republicans, such as Kentucky’s Rand Paul and Utah’s Mike Lee, and by relatively moderate ones, such as Maine’s Susan Collinsand Nevada’s Dean Heller. Local newspapers have given it negative coverage. The American Medical Association opposes the bill, as does the AARP, while private insurers have had a mixed reaction. It’s gotten a mainly negative response from conservative intellectuals and policy wonks, although with some exceptions.