The Senate's Disastrous Health-Care Bill

How much of a surprise was the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the Senate’s super-secret health-care bill, which Mitch McConnell, the Majority Leader, finally revealed last Thursday? There had been intimations, from President Trump, among others, that it would fix some of the destructiveness of the House bill, which the Congressional Budget Office estimated would cause twenty-three million Americans to lose their insurance coverage. But it turns out that the Senate bill is just as miserable. The new C.B.O. estimate isn’t expected until next week, but there are indications that it won’t be good: the cuts to Medicaid, for example, may be even more severe than those in the House bill, which the C.B.O. calculated would amount to more than eight hundred billion dollars over the next ten years.