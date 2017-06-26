No Easy Wins for Republicans Under Trump

For congressional Republicans in the new norm of the Trump presidency, nothing is easy, and everything is hard. Raising the debt ceiling in order to keep the government from defaulting on its debt is normally easy; now it is hard. Passing an omnibus budget bill to simply keep the government operating (forget the idea of passing the full battery of 12 appropriations bills) is going to be hard. Coming up with a health care bill in the Senate that could be passed by a simple majority through the budget-reconciliation process usually would be easy with a 52-48 vote edge and a vice president in place to break a tie. But this time, it will be hard. Spending money to fix our nation’s increasingly dilapidated infrastructure—that’s hard too. And then there are things that would be hard under any set of circumstances, such as tax reform. That’s even harder.