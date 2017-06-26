No Easy Wins for Republicans Under Trump

For con­gres­sion­al Re­pub­lic­ans in the new norm of the Trump pres­id­ency, noth­ing is easy, and everything is hard. Rais­ing the debt ceil­ing in or­der to keep the gov­ern­ment from de­fault­ing on its debt is nor­mally easy; now it is hard. Passing an om­ni­bus budget bill to simply keep the gov­ern­ment op­er­at­ing (for­get the idea of passing the full bat­tery of 12 ap­pro­pri­ations bills) is go­ing to be hard. Com­ing up with a health care bill in the Sen­ate that could be passed by a simple ma­jor­ity through the budget-re­con­cili­ation pro­cess usu­ally would be easy with a 52-48 vote edge and a vice pres­id­ent in place to break a tie. But this time, it will be hard. Spend­ing money to fix our na­tion’s in­creas­ingly dilap­id­ated in­fra­struc­ture—that’s hard too. And then there are things that would be hard un­der any set of cir­cum­stances, such as tax re­form. That’s even harder.