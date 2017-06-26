George Washington's Enduring Realism

ON FEBRUARY 27, Sen. Ben Sasse spent about forty-two minutes reading George Washington’s Farewell Address on the Senate floor, an annual tradition—with readers from alternating parties—since 1893. (The first reading was in 1862, to a joint session of Congress. Annual Senate readings began in 1896.) Once Senator Sasse completed this extended oration, however, viewers quickly learned that while today’s senators value the tradition sufficiently to select one of their number each year to maintain it, they appear to view the individual so honored as a ritual sacrifice whose dutiful reading excuses his colleagues from attending the event and perhaps also from contemplating Washington’s advice. When Senator Sasse concluded this noble duty, the Senate’s presiding officer noted “the absence of a quorum” in the chamber and, as the camera’s field of view widened, the broader perspective revealed rows of empty desks.