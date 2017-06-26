Day of Birth, Day of Mourning

I.Lives of babies as we tend to think of them have a path, an aim that they are ultimately directed toward: a telos. The term comes to us through Aristotle, yet the experience of telos is widespread.Little Jimmy or Juan or Jiang can't walk or say one word now, but pretty soon he will take his first steps, say his first words, start almost 20 years of schooling, have his first communion or bar mitzvah, date, find a career path, marry, have children of his own, and make his parents grandparents with what time they have left on this Earth. Babies thus represent hope in a familial and an evolutionary sense. Through Jimmy (Juan, etc.), the family line will go on, and mankind will go on.It is this shared sense of telos that people celebrate when they tell mothers with baby bumps and swelling bellies You must be so excited! and dote over babies once they are born. We look at new life and see potential. But it doesn't always work out the way we expect it should.