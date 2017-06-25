Why It's Hard to Trust the FBI

Can anyone with a modicum of common sense trust the Federal Bureau of investigation? The answer to that question is a resounding no. The claim that the FBI strives to be above politics is today and has always been absurd. When former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover admitted in an interview that his agents had tapped the phones of 1964 Republican candidate Barry Goldwater and even bugged his campaign plane, Mr. Hoover told his interviewer, who wondered how someone in his position could so cavalierly ignore the law and the constitutional rights of American citizens, that when the president asks you deliver.