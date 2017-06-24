Trump 2020 Is No Joke

President Trump is holding the first fundraiser of his 2020 re-election campaign later this month at the Trump International Hotel near the White House. That is now a normal sort of sentence. It may be true or it may not (in fact it is). There’s no enormity about it. Already, on the 154th day of this presidency, Americans are suffering from incredulity fatigue. Oh, we just sold $12 billion of fighter jets to Qatar a few days after Trump accused Doha of being a major funder of terrorism — that kind of thing.