The Senate Health Bill Is a Travesty on a Fast Track

After consulting barely a fifth of their members and precisely zero hours of hearings, on Thursday Senate Republicans released their health-care bill. Like the bill passed last month by their colleagues in the House, the Senate's bill is a travesty. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has yet to score the Senate bill, but it is broadly similar to the House bill, which the CBO predicted would cause 23 million Americans to lose health insurance over the next decade. Even if the Senate bill reduced that damage by half, it would qualify as a calamity, if not a crime.