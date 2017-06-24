The Antithesis of Obstruction

The collusion narrative was a fraud, plain and simple. We know that now. Hopefully, it won't take another six months to grasp a second plain and simple truth: Collusion's successor, the obstruction narrative, is a perversion. The Left loves narrative. The ever-expanding story manipulates time, space, and detail to fit a thematic framework. Political narrative has some surface appeal, but it is deeply flawed. It obscures plain and simple truth. So let's stick with the plain and simple: The essence of obstruction is to frustrate the search for truth. Its antithesis is to demand the exposure of fraud ...