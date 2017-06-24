Elections Not So Special for Democrats

[...] that Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff's overcapitalized congressional campaign has tanked, his Bay Area investors should feel as uneasy as Uber's — and without the gratifying prospect of firing a wayward CEO, although House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi's stock has certainly slumped. The party's most strenuous effort, for the seat Tom Price vacated to become President Trump's health and human services secretary, yielded its most crushing loss. A documentary filmmaker and former congressional aide, Ossoff is the sort of candidate the ossified national party often favors in close races — lightly seasoned, studiously bland and loosely linked to the district, where he doesn't happen to live. [...] as one might expect under a historically unpopular Republican president, the special elections also revealed unrealized potential for Democratic gains.