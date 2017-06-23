Trump Hatred Doesn't Deliver Democrats Any Victories

In April, Democrat Jon Ossoff got 48 percent of the vote in the special election to pick the new House member from Georgia's Sixth Congressional District outside Atlanta. He came in first but was forced into a runoff with Republican Karen Handel, who got 20 percent to finish second. In the runoff, Ossoff got 48 percent again and lost.How this happened is pretty simple. Ossoff needed to attract Republican voters to win. And there was a theory behind where he'd find them. Thousands of Republicans who loathe President Donald Trump would penalize their own party's candidate and defect to Ossoff. Only they didn't. Handel won with 52 percent.That the so-called Trump penalty failed to emerge in Georgia was an embarrassment to the national media. They're obsessed with the idea. But Trump-hating Republicans declined to comply and abandon Handel because of her connection with Trump. The press was wrong again. Trump won last November and now this.