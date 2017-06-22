Some People Hate Trump. More People Hate Liberals.

Rick Moran, American Thinker June 22, 2017

The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left.  There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four.  In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump by ordinary Americans, which would generate "enthusiasm" for the Democrat candidate and drive people in overwhelming numbers to the polls.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site