The Georgia 6th District results don't tell us what will happen in 2018. But they do tell us what is happening right now. In a conversation two weeks before the GA06 election, a Republican strategist involved in the fight mused on the possibility that all the money spent, all the doors knocked, all the phones called, all the accusations hurled -- that it might mean nothing when it comes to the crucial question of who will win control of the House of Representatives in 2018.