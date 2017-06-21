The Left's Overreach Extends to a Blogger's Notebook

My former law partner John Hinderaker and I founded the website Power Line over Memorial Day weekend in 2002. Once we attracted a few readers, we found it a helpful vehicle through which to continue our collaboration, writing commentary for newspapers and magazines, that we had taken up as a sidelight to our law practice in 1992. Over the past 15 years, Power Line has carried us on a magic carpet ride, opening just about every door we ever dreamed of walking through. This spring, to take one prominent example, I was invited to attend President Trump’s 100-day reception for conservative media in the White House.