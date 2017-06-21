Is North Carolina the Future of American Politics?

On the last Thursday in March, the air horns returned to the governor’s mansion in Raleigh, N.C. There were about 75 of them, and they belonged to the Air Horn Orchestra, an ad hoc ensemble of liberal activists. In 2016 the orchestra gathered once a week for 30 consecutive weeks, beginning right after North Carolina’s Republican-dominated General Assembly passed — and the Republican governor Pat McCrory signed into law — House Bill 2, which prohibited transgender individuals from using public restrooms that match their gender identity and barred cities from passing anti-discrimination ordinances that protect gay and transgender people.