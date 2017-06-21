How'd That Referendum on Trump Work Out?

The special election in the 6th District of Georgia was universally billed "a high-stakes referendum on Trump" in all the much hyped build-up coming from the left and its media allies. Not a local election, not a fluke election. A moment-of-truth Referendum on Trump. After all, weren't President Trump's poll numbers down? Didn't the "resistance" put on a mega-protest show and continue its tantrum in all the days-of-rage riots on college campuses? Wasn't President Trump engulfed in scandal for colluding with the Russians to win the 2016 election that was rightfully Hillary Clinton's? Weren't the leftists whispering, "President Pence"