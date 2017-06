After $50 million and a congressional contest bigger than some presidential primaries, the special election in Georgia’s 6th District to replace Rep. Tom Price ended up where it began, with the House seat still in Republican hands and national Democrats still looking for a way to turn the resistance to Donald Trump into a victory at the polls. With 81 percent reporting, former Secretary of State Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff 52.5 percent to 47.5 percent