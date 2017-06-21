Behind the Dems' Emoluments Lawsuit Against Trump

The nerd caucus of the United States Senate is currently headed by Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat, who clerked for Justice Harry Blackmun on the Supreme Court before serving for two decades as his state’s attorney general. (Other members of the group include Mike Lee, of Utah, who clerked for Samuel Alito before he was appointed to the Supreme Court, and Ted Cruz, a law clerk for William Rehnquist, who aspires to greater political heights than caucus membership usually allows.) Still, for all of Blumenthal’s legal experience and expertise, he admits that when Donald Trump was elected, last year, he had never heard of the emoluments clause of the Constitution.