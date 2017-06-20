Obama Left Him There, Trump Got Him Home

President Obama left him there. President Trump got him back. No need to overthink it.Yes, murderous North Korean thugs killed 22-year-old Otto Warmbier after holding him for 17 months, but the last administration was willfully impotent in dealing with the regime.Obama's official approach was dubbed strategic patience. It sounds like a term that wins the marketing meeting but has little effect in real life.Kind of like leading from behind.In the case of poor Warmbier, it meant that all hope was gone.