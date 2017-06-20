Globalism and Why We Hate Each Other

One of the most persistent problems within the coverage of politics today is the lack of definition of commonly used terms. This is particularly irritating within the policy space, but it inhabits the legal and political space as well, given a commentariat that typically must cram their points into 30 second bites – 15 seconds if you are on one of CNN’s infamous Council of Trent panels. A term that is particularly lacking in this arena is how we define “globalism” and “globalists”. We have been talking about them for years, and still we lack a real definition of what this term means. Globalism can certainly mean NAFTA, the WTO, and maintaining post-war order in Europe. It can mean Angela Merkel-like technocracy, the global system of property rights, a lenient attitude toward borders and a welcoming attitude toward Middle Eastern refugees. As a general rule, this mindset is well represented by Bret Stephens, whose book stressed the importance of being the world’s policeman, and whose latest column has a tongue in cheek call (I assume) for deporting Americans who don’t excel at the things he values. So globalism can also be an abiding belief that a nation is just where you happen to be walking about at a particular time.