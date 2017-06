A politician I worked for down South used to tell the story of an elderly Georgia woman during the Civil Wa- — uh, make that the War of Northern Aggression — who saw Gen. William T. Sherman and his troops ride into town and rushed out at him, swinging her broom. Her neighbors pulled her away, one asking, Why did you do that, mother? You know you can't stop them.I know, the grandmother replied, I just want 'em to know whose side I'm on.