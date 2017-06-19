There's Method in Jim Mattis

But what's easy often isn't true. When President Ronald Reagan spoke at Normandy, he carefully chose the words with which he honored the Army Rangers who sat before him. "These are the boys of Pointe du Hoc," he began, before continuing: "These are the men who took the cliffs. These are the champions who helped free a continent." Steadily dialing up the moniker, from boys, to men, to champions, Reagan finished this riff with the highest praise: "These are the heroes who helped end a war."