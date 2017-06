President Trump’s speech in Miami this afternoon will go down as one of the remarkable moments of his presidency. He — and a man with a violin — retrieved the cause of Free Cuba that had been abandoned by President Obama in a deal with the Castro regime. He stood not only with the people of Cuba and of Little Havana but with the Congress of the United States. He did so by bowing to the law, known as Helms Burton, which sets the conditions for normalization.