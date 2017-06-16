Why Trump Is a Loyalty Freak

Donald Trump’s presidency might be a catastrophe of epic proportions, but you have to grant him one thing: He’s made Americans pay attention to whatever the commander-in-chief is saying. On April 28, for instance, the White House issued the kind of presidential proclamation that is usually the proverbial tree falling in the forest, unheard and unseen. Like every president since Eisenhower, Trump proclaimed May 1 to be Loyalty Day—the occasion first invented during the Red Scare of the 1920s to counter the traditional pro-worker May Day. JFK had done it, LBJ had done it, Obama had done it. But when Trump did it, half the country—and all the Twittersphere—went into panic mode. What was this new Loyalty Day that Trump had come up with? Another step on the road to fascism?