The Media Have a Bad Case of the Trumps

A dozen men accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to America last month have been criminally charged for attacking protesters who had gathered outside the Turkish ambassador's home in Washington D.C.Bystanders filmed the May 16 altercation as members of Erogan's security detail broke through police lines and began kicking and punching protesters, leaving 11 injured, including a police officer. Erdogan and Trump had met in the White House only hours before.American legislators were infuriated by the events, their sentiment underscored by a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives last week on a resolution calling for prosecution of a dozen Turkish guards identified in video footage of the incident.