Rabid Abortion Stance Is Hurting the Democratic Party

When Democrats passed the most extreme party platform at their convention last summer, the abortion lobby cheered. Their takeover of the party was near completion. The president of NARAL, one of the top abortion groups in the country, spoke about her abortion at the convention and met thunderous applause. No pro-life Democrats spoke at the convention, which included no semblance of anything that could be construed as anti-abortion. Abortion had become the litmus test for Democrats.