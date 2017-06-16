Is Impeachment Deck Being Stacked Against Trump?

Is the deck being stacked against President Trump? It's beginning to look that way since a special counsel was appointed a few weeks ago to investigate possible ties between Trumpâor any breathing body in his campaign last yearâand the Russians.At the very least, the president will be on defense for months to come. He will be under scrutiny or attack by special counsel Robert Mueller, Senate and House committees, mobs of protesters, and the elite media. All the while the sword of impeachment will be hanging over him.In theory, the appointment of Mueller as special counsel should be reassuring that the probe will be fair, objective, and nonpartisan. In his years as FBI director and as a Justice Department official, Mueller gained a reputation for honesty, integrity, and being a straight-shooter.But already there are troubling signs. For openers, the history of such counselsâformerly known as special prosecutorsâis not encouraging. Yet Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reacted to the first bit of pressureâchiefly from Democratsâand appointed Mueller. And this without much evidence of a crime to justify it.