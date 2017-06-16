Is Impeachment Deck Being Stacked Against Trump?

Is the deck being stacked against President Trump? It's beginning to look that way since a special counsel was appointed a few weeks ago to investigate possible ties between Trumpâor any breathing body in his campaign last yearâand the Russians.At the very least, the president will be on defense for months to come. He will be under scrutiny or attack by special counsel Robert Mueller, Senate and House committees, mobs of protesters, and the elite media. All the while the sword of impeachment will be hanging over him.In theory, the appointment of Mueller as special counsel should be reassuring that the probe will be fair, objective, and nonpartisan. In his years as FBI director and as a Justice Department official, Mueller gained a reputation for honesty, integrity, and being a straight-shooter.But already there are troubling signs. For openers, the history of such counselsâformerly known as special prosecutorsâis not encouraging. Yet Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reacted to the first bit of pressureâchiefly from Democratsâand appointed Mueller. And this without much evidence of a crime to justify it.