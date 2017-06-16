If Rosenstein Recuses Himself, Mueller May Be Next

If Rosenstein recuses himself, Mueller’s continuation as special counsel would fall to Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand who is the third most senior official at the Justice Department. However, the decision also rests with Mueller on whether, like Rosenstein, there is reason to step aside. In the very least, Mueller should confirm whether he discussed the Comey firing with Trump and sought Comey’s job from Trump. In legal ethics, the appearance of a conflict is grounds for recusal. It is incumbent on Mueller to remove any such appearance or to remove himself as special counsel.