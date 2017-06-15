Will Republicans Ever Return to Sanity on Gun Control?

Having been born and raised in Northern Virginia, I can clearly envision the not-yet-sweltering June morning on the baseball field in Alexandria — the humid, hazy mid-Atlantic air synonymous with D.C. summers not quite oppressive enough to chase people indoors, the fresh-cut grass of the field, the crunch of the infield dirt and the metallic ping of softballs against aluminum bats punctuating an otherwise normal day. All that was shattered Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire on a congressional softball practice involving, among others, the House majority whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana.