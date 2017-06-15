Sessions Gives a Master Class in Dissembling

If the testimony on June 8 by the former F.B.I. director, James Comey, was a startling example of candor in Washington, the appearance on Tuesday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the Senate Intelligence Committee was a master class in bamboozling, blustering and butt-covering. Sessions said with outrage that any suggestion that he might have done anything wrong, especially colluding with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election, was an “appalling and detestable lie.” That was a moment of clarity. But it came in his opening statement and was not repeated during the rest of the hearing.