One Left-Wing Gunman Doesn't Make a Movement

So you had people like the infamous Leon Czolgosz, the former steelworker and anarchist who killed President William McKinley in 1901 while the latter was shaking hands at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. Much later, another anarchist, Guiseppe Zangara, tried (probably; historians disagree) to kill president-elect Franklin Roosevelt in Miami in early 1933. He missed FDR, but he got Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak, who was at Roosevelt’s side and who died from his wounds. To the anarchist of 1933, the liberal Democrat Roosevelt, who could put a benign face on capitalism, was far worse than any scowling Republican.