How Can You Obstruct a Fraud?

On March 30, 2017, by his own account, then-FBI director James Comey told President Donald Trump that Trump himself was not under investigation — the third time he had given him that assurance. In fact, Comey told Trump that he had just assured members of Congress that Trump was not a suspect under investigation. Think about that. This was fully six weeks after the then-director's Oval Office meeting with the president, during which Comey alleges that Trump told him, I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go ...