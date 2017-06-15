Five Ways Russian Hysteria May Backfire on Democrats

Democrats are vowing to make Russian collusion hysteria an issue through the November 2018 midterm elections. Democrats should absolutely continue to press on Russia in Congress and in the national press, said Josh Schwerin, spokesman for Priorities USA, speaking to McClatchy's D.C. news service. And Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) said he would introduce articles of impeachment, to be filed in the House. It has more senior Democrats concerned. At a caucus meeting on Tuesday, House Democrats reportedly told impeachment-eager Democrats that they were risking the rest of the caucus in their zeal to get President Donald Trump at all costs. The Russian narrative — as far as Trump is concerned — was largely seen as having fallen apart after fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony last week to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey told the committee that Trump was not under investigation for any collusion. Comey even went a bit further than that, dismissing a Feb. 14 story in The New