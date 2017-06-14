On Field Where Bullets Flew, a Rich Baseball History Preceded

It’s a good field, with rich history and the echoes of many games over the decades. But the field of dreams was temporarily turned into a horror Wednesday, as Rep. Steve Scalise and others were shot at a baseball practice. I coached many a Little League game on the adjacent field and many a game on the “big field” at Eugene Simpson Stadium. My oldest boy played high school home games there for the T.C. Williams Titans, the school made famous in the football movie, “Remember the Titans.” Future Major League players have played high school ball on this field.