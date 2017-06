Within the whirlwind of the news cycle the anti-Second Amendment refrain has already begun. CNN hosts and the editorial boards at many big newspapers are muttering “the gun, the gun,” as if the gun is responsible, as if the gun had an evil spirit that convinced this man—not a “shooter” as so many in the media will call him, but a killer, a would-be murderer—to shoot members of Congress and their staff. As if an American freedom is causing some to do evil.