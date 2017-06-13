Trump's Trail of Fears

During Watergate, to their lasting credit, conservatives in both the legislative and judicial branches of our government, loyal to something greater than the whims of their president, wielded their constitutional power to preserve the rule of law in America. When the final “smoking gun” tape emerged, it was three leading Republicans—the minority leaders of the Senate and the House, Hugh Scott and John Rhodes, and Barry Goldwater, tribune of the modern conservative movement—who went to the Oval Office and told Richard Nixon that it was over. Who in today’s Republican majority would have the integrity to make that walk? Whose sense of decency, whose belief in patriotism over politics, could we count on? And what calamities will befall us if there is no one?