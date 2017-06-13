Trump's Education Cuts Aren't 'Devastating'; They're Smart

It’s the end of the world as we know it – at least that’s what some people would have us believe about President Trump’s education budget. It’s “a devastating blow to the country’s public education system,” according to National School Boards Assn. CEO Thomas Gentzel. More like a “wrecking ball,” says Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Assn. teachers’ union. No, it’s a veritable “assault on the American Dream,” insists John B. King Jr., former Obama administration secretary of education.