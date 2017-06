So the presidential election was no fluke: The voters of France have put Emmanuel Macron’s new République En Marche (Republic on the Move) party on course for a big parliamentary majority. If this is confirmed in the June 18 runoff, Macron will control not just foreign policy but domestic policy as well. His task in reforming the French economy, as he’s promised to do, certainly won’t be easy. What’s remarkable is that he might now conceivably succeed.