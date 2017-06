It’s a question that has hung out there throughout our hyper-driven, hyper-divided media era: What would Watergate look like if it were to happen now? We no longer have to wonder. Forget Deep Throat, the anonymous senior F.B.I. official whom history so fondly remembers for guiding Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward through the corruption scandal and cover-up that began with a break-in at the Democratic National Committee and ended with President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation.