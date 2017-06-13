In Defense of the Trumpian Julius Caesar

On Monday evening, this season’s free production of Shakespeare in the Park’s “Julius Caesar” will open to an unusual quantity of attention. As audiences beyond the Delacorte Theatre have already heard, the production, which is directed by Oskar Eustis, the longtime artistic director of the Public Theatre, presents Shakespeare’s interpretation of Roman history as a contemporary parable. The setting is one of political upheaval and extreme civil unrest. At the play’s opening, protesters dressed in costumes that suggest contemporary activists ranging from Black Lives Matter to Anonymous plaster political posters on the walls; Caesar, the ascendant leader of the Roman Republic, is presented as President Trump.