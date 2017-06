Enthusiastic supporters of Ralph Northam, a candidate vying for the Democratic nomination in the Virginia governor’s race, gathered for a get-out-the-vote rally over the weekend at a campaign field office where handmade posters on the wall read: “Dear Ralph, you had me at Trump is a ‘narcissistic maniac.’” The Virginia primary race, which will be decided on Tuesday, offers a glimpse at how Democrats are attempting to calibrate their message and agenda in the Trump era