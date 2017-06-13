3 Troubling Questions Jeff Sessions Will Have to Answer

Fallout continues from former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last Thursday. The first casualty may be—or at least ought to be—Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the first sitting senator to back Trump’s renegade candidacy, as well as the architect of Trump’s anti-immigration, anti-voting-rights agenda. On Tuesday afternoon, Sessions will testify before the same committee, and while there were reports that it would be in closed session, pressure from Democrats resulted in his announcing he wanted an open hearing. Since Sessions has ducked two public hearings to discuss the Justice Department’s budget, plus last week’s stormy hearing on FISA reauthorization, as questions about his role in the Russia investigation and Comey’s firing grew, his claim he wanted transparency are as believable as his insistence that he prosecuted black voting-rights activists in the 1980s in order to protect black people