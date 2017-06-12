President Trump's Credibility Problem

'People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I'm not a crook. So said President Nixon. What about President Trump? Crook is a funny word. The armchair Nietzscheans out there will be warmed by the knowledge that crook over the years has described both a bishop's crozier and an instrument of deceit — crook meant trick in Middle English, but that noun sense of the word did not quite survive into modern English except for in the expression by hook or by crook, the first recorded use of which is found in a John Wycliffe tract from 1380 ...