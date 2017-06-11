The Appalling Protests at Evergreen State College

Charlotte Allen, Weekly Standard June 11, 2017

At Evergreen State College, the revolution will be televised. And it already has been, thanks to the smartphone.Since May 23, the 4,089-student public liberal arts college in Olympia, Washington, has been embroiled in what the media euphemistically call student protests over perceived racial grievances. At Evergreen State that has actually meant: invading a professor's class to taunt him with charges of racism; occupying the library and the college president's office while the campus police, ordered to stand down, barricade themselves in their headquarters; delivering F-bombs, derision, and assorted demandsâfiring the police chief, confiscating the guns of the rest of the police, setting up mandatory race-oriented cultural competency training for the faculty, excusing the protesters from their end-of-term assignments, and providing free gumbo for a radical potluckâto the cornered president, George Bridges; and creating such a threatening atmosphere for the professor in question, evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein (another target of the firing demands), that he had to hold his class on May 25 in a public park in downtown Olympia. If a photo posted on Instagram is to be taken at face value, it has also meant wielding baseball bats and posing ominously on the balconies of student apartments.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site