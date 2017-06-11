The Appalling Protests at Evergreen State College

At Evergreen State College, the revolution will be televised. And it already has been, thanks to the smartphone.Since May 23, the 4,089-student public liberal arts college in Olympia, Washington, has been embroiled in what the media euphemistically call student protests over perceived racial grievances. At Evergreen State that has actually meant: invading a professor's class to taunt him with charges of racism; occupying the library and the college president's office while the campus police, ordered to stand down, barricade themselves in their headquarters; delivering F-bombs, derision, and assorted demandsâfiring the police chief, confiscating the guns of the rest of the police, setting up mandatory race-oriented cultural competency training for the faculty, excusing the protesters from their end-of-term assignments, and providing free gumbo for a radical potluckâto the cornered president, George Bridges; and creating such a threatening atmosphere for the professor in question, evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein (another target of the firing demands), that he had to hold his class on May 25 in a public park in downtown Olympia. If a photo posted on Instagram is to be taken at face value, it has also meant wielding baseball bats and posing ominously on the balconies of student apartments.