How Critics Suck the Joy Out of Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is a superhero movie about a very attractive person who was fashioned out of clay. She resides on an island on which only women live. It is in the Mediterranean Sea but hidden behind a gigantic magical cloud. She leaves it and emerges into World War I-era Europe so that she can get into a big climactic fight with Ares, the Greek god of war.In bygone days, such a plot would not be the cause of extended analysis and study, and the movie that contains it would be treated as it deserves to be treatedâas a very watchable piece of junk. Wonder Woman is well-paced, well-done, and well-acted by its two ultraglam movie-star leads Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. Like all good superhero movies, Wonder Woman is best when it is funny and it's worst when two supernatural beings are hurling Jeeps at each other's indestructible magical bodies because they've evidently forgotten you can't kill an immortal with a car.