Theresa May Gambled and Lost

LondonâTheresa May has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in Britain's general election. By 5:00 a.m. EST, with 649 of 650 seats having declared, Britain looks set for a hung parliament. May's Conservatives have won 318 seatsâ6 short of the 326 needed for a majority, and 21 seats less than they started with. Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party has won 261.May chose to call yesterday's election in order to increase her parliamentary majority, and secure an electoral mandate in Brexit negotiations. Instead, the election has produced instability in the short term and uncertainty in the long term. It is simply s a catastrophe for May and the Conservatives. And with Brexit negotiations meant to begin in Brussels in just over a week's time, it is bad news for Britain: The pound slid against the dollar and the euro last night.May entered 10 Downing Street in July 2016 as David Cameron's heir. If she had served out the remainder of Cameron's five-year term, she would have had to go to the polls in 2019. After taking office, she ruled out a snap election several times. But then she called one anyway. It seemed like a good idea at the time. She was high in the polls. Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, who combines the manners of a provincial librarian with the ethics of a Stalinist hit-man, was so far to the left that he made Bernie Sanders look like Ronald Reagan.