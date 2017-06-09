Comey Wasn't Investigating Trump, But Media Said He Was

There are a number of important takeaways from today's Comey hearings, but one of the big ones elaborated on a point I hit yesterday in discussing Comey's prepared statement: Trump was never under FBI investigation during the time that Comey headed the FBI, Comey personally told Trump that three times, and Trump grew increasingly frustrated that Comey wouldn't clear the cloud over his head by publicly saying so. Indeed, Trump's explanation to Lester Holt of why he fired Comey is entirely consistent with this ...