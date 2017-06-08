Trump Is Behaving More Like a Republican

President Trump is thinking about dispatching more troops to Afghanistan. Given his past insistence on withdrawing American forces, one might have expected this switcheroo to raise eyebrows in Washington and the media. Yet it hasn't.It's viewed instead as another instance of Trump's deference to the generals in his administration. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and national security adviser H.R. McMaster are backing the request for 3,000 to 5,000 more troops by the top American commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson.It's a tiny increase by the standard of 2011, when more than 100,000 American soldiers were deployed in Afghanistan. Currently, there are only 8,500 U.S. troops on the ground in Afghanistan.But Trump's contemplation of sending troops overseas is significant despite the small numbers. It's an example of his habit of reversing himself and taking a Republican position he had earlier attacked. Mere consideration of a buildup of any size, even if he nixes it, is a change.