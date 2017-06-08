The Comey Hype Machine

Washington is all abuzz over what former FBI director James Comey will say Thursday when he testifies in front of the U.S. Senate. It's the hot story because it may lead to the toppling of an American president. At least that's what the liberal intelligencia who run "the swamp" seem to believe. They still cannot accept the fact that Donald Trump won the election and are doing, apparently, all they can to keep him from implementing his agenda. If they can, they'll drive him from office.